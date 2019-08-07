SURGOINSVILLE — Linda Lawson Winegar, age 69 of Surgoinsville, passed away, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Ballad Health's Holston Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was retired from Surgoinsville Elementary following 28 years of service.
Mrs. Winegar was a member of First Baptist Church of Surgoinsville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James S. and Betty Lee Orr Lawson; brother, Scott Lawson; and niece, Melanie Shaw Griffith.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Harold Winegar; daughters, Sonya Dykes (Chris Meade) of Mt. Carmel and Alison Winegar (Jonathan Collis) of Surgoinsville; grandchildren, Dillon Dykes, Dakota Dykes, Devan Dykes, Jordyn Collis and Riley Collis; sisters, Brenda Williams of Rogersville, Diana Blankenship and husband, David of Johnson City; sister-in-law, Wendy Lawson of Surgoinsville; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation hours will be from 12 noon to 3 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Steve Holt and Rev. George Winegar officiating. Burial will follow in Hawkins Co. Memorial Gardens with Rev. Tecky Hicks officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Winegar family.
