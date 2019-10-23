SURGOINSVILLE — The State of Franklin TNSSAR will hold a Patriot Grave Marking for Pvt. Michael J. Looney at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Looney Family Cemetery at 2569 Stanley Valley Road, in Surgoinsville.
The TNSSAR Color Guard will present the colors, fire a musket volley and mourning of arms ceremony.
Pvt. Looney was listed as having served in Captain Henry Pauling’s Volunteers of the Botetourt County, Virginia Regiments at the Battle of Point Pleasant on October 10, 1774 in Lord Dunmore’s War. He is listed in the roster of Revolutionary War Soldiers on Page 1413 of the “Annals of Southwest Virginia, 1769-1800”.
Looney was recognized by the DAR on Reference # 287313 in 1953 and his marker was dedicated by the DAR in 1954.
A warm welcome to attend is extended to all descendants, family, friends and compatriots of the Sons of the American Revolution
