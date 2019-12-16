ROGERSVILLE — Douglas (Doug) Arrington, 77, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord, December 15, 2019.
He was saved at Spires Chapel Baptist Church at the age of 10 and was called to preach in June, 1962.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Bessie Goins Arrington; sisters, Jerline Carmark, Lucille Manis, Edith Davidson, Myrtle Albright; and brothers, Hugh, Luther, Don, Clarence, and Paul Arrington.
Doug is survived by his daughters, Naomi (Jim) Manis and Donna (Brent) Warner; grandchildren, Jamie and Douglas Manis, Jessica Arrington Lindsey and Summer Livesay; great-grandchildren, Jordyn Cantrell, Xavier, Damien, and Uriah Lindsey; sister-in-laws, Mabel (Walt) Chandler, Brenda Arrington; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 6-7 p.m., at Bethel Baptist Church. A memorial service will take place at 7 p.m., with Rev. Ulias Brown, Jr., officiating with music provided by Liberty.
Online condolences may be made at www.christiansells.com.
