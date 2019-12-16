Rogersville, TN (37857)

Today

Cloudy with light rain early. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 24F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.