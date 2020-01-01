ROGERSVILLE/SNEEDVILLE — Christmas for the Children served 1,082 children this year through 32 different parties, 17 of which were hosted by local churches.
Jennifer Kinsler, CFTC director, gives her thanks to the many local churches, mission groups and businesses that sponsor names and provide a party for these families to make Christmas a joyous time for all families in our county.
Christmas for the Children is one of the first programs launched by Of One Accord Ministry when it was founded 32 years ago.
Kinsler, who works from October through December taking applications and then finding churches to help provide sponsorship of programs, feels relieved as Christmas parties finalize and the children are served.
The original purpose of CFTC was to insure that every child in the county receives a good Christmas without duplicating efforts. Part of Kinsler’s responsibility is to check with other groups to help insure only one serves each family.
Kinsler also relayed that the Georgia Baptist Association’s Appalachia Ministry will be delivering more Christmas backpacks which will be passed on to children increasing her numbers by the end of the year. She stated that while the program is about gifts and children, through the many church parties, 78 people have received Christ this year.
Kinsler gives a special thanks to the Angel Tree Foundation which provided a cash gift and Americans Helping Americans which provided shoes, winter coats, and blankets, and to the Pajama Ministry and WCQR that provided more than 1,000 pair of pajamas.
Special thanks, too, go to the Carrollton Baptist Association which provided 1,120 backpacks valued at $75 each.
A host of local groups provided gifts or donations also.
Serving 1,100 children with gifts and clothing valued at $75 each amounts to nearly $80,000 and could only be done through the involvement and support of our entire community.
Of One Accord Ministry gives thanks for our entire community and wishes them a happy and prosperous New Year!
