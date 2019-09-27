SNEEDVILLE – Senior Ethan Short has been named “Player of the Week” for the Cloudland game on Sept. 20, 2019. Short caught 5 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown and tallied 11 tackles on defense. The player of the week is chosen by the Indians coaching staff.
