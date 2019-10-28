SURGOINSVILLE – Ecclesiastes 3:1-8.
Lester "Mokey" Norton, 68 of Surgoinsville, TN, was born September 17, 1951, and went to his heavenly home free of cancer on October 26, 2019.
Mokey loved to hunt, fish and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved the Lord and his family with all of his heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Okie Norton; brother, Ernest Norton; and sisters, Velma Smith and Edith King.
He is survived by his wife, Janice; sons Daniel (Brittney), Dustin (Cortney) Norton; daughters, Tammy (Robert) Adams, and Susan (Teddy) Avery; grandchildren, Daniel, Lauren, Alice, and Rowan Norton, Josh Adams, Zachary and Jeremiah Ball, and T.J. Avery; brothers, Edmond (Mona), and Edward (Mary) Norton; sisters, Jewel (Carl) Grigsby, and Pearl Bridwell; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at Trinity Funeral Home, in Kingsport, TN, on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m., with Carl Grigsby officiating. Burial will be on Sat., Nov. 2, at 11 a.m., at Norton Cemetery, in Surgoinsville, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Daniel for the family cemetery.
