BULLS GAP — Robert M. “Bobby” Wheeler, age 63, of Bulls Gap, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.
He grew up and was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Morristown.
For the past many years, he faithfully attended and supported Spires Chapel Baptist Church with his wife. He loved his pastor, John North and all of his church family at Spires Chapel.
He owned Parkway Cafeteria in Morristown for 30 years, and also ran Wee-Care Day Care in Rogersville for several years.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Gene and Myrtis Wheeler; sister, Jeannie Wheeler; mother and father-in-law, James and Louise Davis; brother and sister-in-law, Robert Davis and Wanda Baker.
He is survived by his wife, Kay Davis Wheeler, of Bulls Gap; step-son, Brock Stroud, of Bulls Gap; sister, Sandra “Sissy” Newberry, of Lenoir City; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law whom he loved dearly; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Spires Chapel Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. John North officiating. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, in Hamblen Memory Gardens. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m.
Online condolences may be sent the family at www.christiansells.com.
