SNEEDVILLE — In a world today seemingly gone mad in so many ways, the need for prayer is stronger than ever, and one Hancock County pastor is inviting people of faith from every part of the county to join together, as Christian brothers and sisters, to lift up prayers at the Courthouse next week.
An Area-Wide Prayer Service will be held on the Hancock Co. Courthouse on Friday, Sept. 6, at 6 p.m.
“We believe this is something God wants us to do, to come together and pray, even pray out loud,” Pastor Alonzo Collins said. “We are so thankful that we still have this opportunity and privilege to do so.”
As a group, Pastor Collins said, “we want to see lives changed through our Lord Jesus Christ. We would like to see enough people come to circle the Courthouse, hand-in-hand, in open prayer. Please come and bring someone with you to be a part in this prayerful event.”
Pastor Collins also asked that area pastors please announce the event in their services.
The gathering will serve as a kick-off to the 16th annual Area-Wide Crusade, planned for Monday, Sept. 9 through Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., at the west end of the High School/Middle School.
Everyone is welcome to attend both events.
For more details, call Pastor Collins at 423-300-9118.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.