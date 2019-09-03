CHURCH HILL — Carolyn Kay Gibbons, 66, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at her residence.
Carolyn was a lifelong residence of Church Hill.
She was a loving mother, GiGi to her three grandchildren, sister and friend.
Carolyn was a teacher in Hawkins County for 39 years; first at Church Hill Middle School and later at Volunteer High School. She touched many lives throughout her teaching career, as a mentor, a teacher, a yearbook advisor at Volunteer High School and a cheer coach at both Church Hill Middle School and Volunteer.
She enjoyed working in her flower gardens and was an avid antique collector. She was of the Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist Church of Church Hill since her childhood.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ruby (Woods) Gibbons; brother, Terry Gibbons; brother-in-law, Aubrey Flick; and niece, Crystal Cox.
She is survived by her daughter Alison Christian Waskiewicz and husband Joe; grandchildren, all of whom were her pride and joy, John, Kaylee and Lainey Waskiewicz; sisters, Geraldine Flick of Johnson City, Betty Jo Hunt and Charles of Kingsport; brother, Ed Gibbons and Theresa of Jonesborough; niece, Mitzi (Cliff) Smith; nephews, Mark (Brooke) Hunt, and Josh (Lisa) Gibbons, as well as many great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
A special thank you to her sister Betty Jo, sister-in-law Theresa, brother Ed and special friends, Nora Barton, Sherry Curtis and Gerri Pierce for the time and care you gave throughout her illness.
Thank you to the special caregivers she had the last couple of weeks, Sue, Marie and Brenda, and to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice for the care she received ... you all went above and beyond caring for her.
Thank you to Carrie for the support, love and care you gave.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 3 until 5 p.m., at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Memorial Park on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Oak Hill Memorial Park by 12:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to one of the following: Hawkins County Humane Society, Of One Accord Ministry, TN Baptist Children's Home, Church Hill Community Chest (contact the city of Church Hill) or the American Cancer Society.
To leave an online message for the Gibbons family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home, of Church Hill, is honored to serve the Gibbons family.
