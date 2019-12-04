ROGERSVILLE — James Donald Crawford, age 72, went to his eternal home after a brief illness.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Glenda Crawford; son, Scott Crawford and wife Emily; grandsons, Garrett, Clay, and Levi Crawford; sisters, Joan Cooper and husband Fain, Brenda Winstead and husband Jackie; aunt, Bonnie Wood and husband Mack; sister-in-law, Carolyn Kirkpatrick; several nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, with the funeral service to follow at 8 p.m., at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, December 7, in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
