KINGSPORT — Holston Valley Medical Center has been named one of the nation’s 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by IBM Watson Health™ – and it is the only hospital in Tennessee to achieve the honor.
This is the fifth time Holston Valley has earned a place on the list. The study evaluates 989 hospitals in the United States and spotlights the top-performing facilities, basing its results on a balanced scorecard of publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data.
“This recognition is not only an incredible accomplishment for our physicians and team members, but it is also a huge win for our community,” said Lindy White, president of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market, which includes Holston Valley. “When patients come to Holston Valley in need of cardiac care, they can trust they are being cared for by a team recognized as one of our nation’s best.
“I am exceptionally proud of everyone on our team for the hard work, excellent skills and never-ending care that made this achievement possible. Every day, they remain committed to Holston Valley and stay focused on what matters most – providing the best possible care for our patients.”
This study is part of the IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals® program, using independent and objective research to analyze hospital and health system performance in keyclinical and operational areas for selected cardiovascular procedures and medical care. Indicators include: risk-adjusted inpatient mortality index, risk-adjusted complications index, mean 30-day risk-adjusted mortality rate, mean 30-day risk-adjusted readmission rate, severity-adjusted length of stay, case mix and wage-adjusted inpatient cost per case, 30-day episode payment and adjusted operating profit margin. The study has been conducted annually since 1998.
“By finding ways to continuously improve and innovate, the winners of our 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study are identifying opportunities to deliver healthcare value to patients, communities and payers,” said Ekta Punwani, MHA, 100 Top Hospitals® program leader at IBM Watson Health. “The top-performing hospitals demonstrated better clinical care and were more efficient than their peers at delivering this care.”
Along with the IBM Watson Health recognition, Holston Valley holds many accolades and awards for cardiac care and cardiovascular research, including:
• Gold-level recognition from the American Heart Association for heart attack treatment (2018)
• Platinum-level recognition from the American College of Cardiology for heart attack treatment quality measures (2018)
• Leading cardiovascular research and training, with annual visits from Harvard fellows who come to learn the techniques offered by Holston Valley’s prominent cardiologists
Holston Valley also offers a wide array of highly sophisticated cardiac services and procedures, with robust technology and a large staff of specialized physicians and team members who are well-equipped to care for cardiac patients.
“World-class cardiovascular care has long been a hallmark of Holston Valley,” said Dr. Herbert Ladley, chief medical officer of Ballad Health’s Northwest Market. “Our cardiologists and team members are continuing that legacy of excellence, and as we move forward, we expect our care and results to only improve.”
Data from IBM Watson Health suggests that if all Medicare inpatients in the United States received the same level of care as those treated at Holston Valley and other award-winning facilities, more than 11,000 lives could be saved, 2,800 additional heart patients could be complication-free and more than $1.5 billion could be saved.
“On behalf of Ballad Health’s leadership team, board of directors and our entire community, I’d like to thank Holston Valley’s team members for everything they do to save and improve lives,” White said. “This honor validates that we are providing world-class cardiac care right here in Kingsport.”
The winning hospitals were announced in an IBM press release on Tuesday, Nov. 19. For more information about IBM Watson Health, please visit www.100tophospitals.com. To learn more about Holston Valley, please visit www.balladhealth.org.
