ROGERSVILLE -- The Hawkins Co Republican Party will host a Meet and Greet with Dr. Manny Sethi, a candidate for U.S. Senate, on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 12:30-1:30 p.m., at the Hawkins Co. GOP Headquarters. 110 Church Street, in Rogersville.
The public is welcome to attend, meet the candidate, and ask questions.
Dr. Manny, as he prefers to be called, is an orthopaedic trauma surgeon and Associate Professor at a leading trauma hospital in Nashville.
He is running for the seat being vacated by retiring U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, and will be a candidate in the Aug. 6, 2020 GOP primary.
According to his website, Dr. Manny is the founder of Healthy Tennessee, a nonprofit organization designed to promote preventative health care across the state, which has cared for thousands of patients in almost every county in Tennessee.
Raised in Hillsboro, he received his undergraduate degree from Brown University. After college, as a Fulbright Scholar, he worked in Tunisia with children suffering from muscular dystrophy. He then went on to receive his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, where he also completed his orthopedic residency.
Dr. Manny says he returned home to Tennessee to impact change in healthcare and education.
In 2016, he was invited to meet President Trump to discuss Healthy Tennessee’s community engagement and impact across the state. In 2017, he testified on challenges Tennesseans face in obtaining and maintaining health insurance before the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
He is the co-editor of An Introduction to Health Policy with Sen. William Frist, MD, and author of The American Dream in Tennessee: Stories of Faith, Struggle, and Survival, a book about the power of faith, family, and community in the treatment of near-life-ending trauma.
He and his wife, Maya, have two children, and attends McKendree United Methodist Church in Nashville.
“I am the product of the American Dream in Tennessee,” Dr. Manny says.
“My parents were legal immigrants, who came from India, and practiced medicine for 25 years in a small town in Coffee County, Tennessee. I grew up next to a corn field in Hillsboro, a town that made its living through farming. People didn’t have a lot but they had each other and from a very young age I learned the power of local community. Hillsboro, Tennessee is why I am who I am.
“As a young man I lost my dad – his loss acutely focused me on finding meaning in my own life. I realized during that time that the Lord’s purpose for me was to follow in my dad’s footsteps and make a difference in the lives of so many who helped us like he did. So I became an orthopaedic trauma surgeon at a leading trauma care hospital in Nashville and have cared for many patients across Tennessee with life threatening injuries. Almost a decade ago I also started Healthy Tennessee with my wife, Maya, a statewide nonprofit organization that has cared for thousands of patients in almost every county in Tennessee. Our organization has harnessed the same power of local communities that I saw growing up in rural Middle Tennessee.
“Now, I want to make a different kind of difference and be your next United States Senator. The American Dream I have lived is in great peril and I want to fight and keep it alive. For too long career politicians in Washington have said one thing and done the other while people in places like Coffee County, and the rest of Tennessee pay the price for a government that is out of touch with its own citizens. Whether it is fixing healthcare, cutting runaway spending, stopping illegal immigration, or ending the opioid epidemic, I believe President Trump needs a trauma surgeon in the Senate who can act decisively for his patient, the people of Tennessee.”
Readers may learn more about Dr. Manny by attending the Meet & Greet on Saturday, or by going to his website, www.drmannyforsenate.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.