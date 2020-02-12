SURGOINSVILLE — A tip to law enforcement in late January led to the arrest of a man and woman on multiple drug and other charges after they allegedly schemed to meet a person at a local business to sell them fake methamphetamine.
In reports, Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Detective Gary Lawson said he received information that the pair, Justin Wayne Caudill, 329, of Fox Glove Court, Jonesboro, and Jacklyn Grace Vanderpool, 55, of Virgil Avenue, Kingsport, would be traveling in a silver SUV bearing Florida temporary tags, to meet a person at a business located on US 11W in Surgoinsville, and were reportedly in possession of methamphetamine.
In addition, he learned, Vanderpool’s driver license had been suspended for failure to pay fines out of Sullivan County.
Shortly before 11 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2020, Lawson spotted the female driving a 2011 Kia Sorento on Carters Valley Loop near Surgoinsville Market.
Officers conducted a traffic stop and found both Vanderpool and Caudill in the vehicle.
According to the reports, officers could see a large baggy containing what appeared to be a crystalline substance (rock salt), with a field weight of 78 grams, lying in the passenger seat, and another plastic baggy containing 2.7 grams of a crystalline substance, believed to be meth, in the floorboard of the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle also uncovered a “loaded syringe used to inject illegal drugs”, a set of digital scales and a glass pipe.
The investigation revealed that the pair were meeting someone at the store to sell them 77 grams of “fake” meth (rock salt) for $1,050, and that Vanderpool and Caudill “were going to split the proceeds”.
Vanderpool was charged with:
• Driving on suspended driver license (3rd offense);
• Sale/deliver of imitation controlled substance;
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; and,
• Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Caudill was charged with:
• Possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver;
• Sale/deliver of imitation controlled substance; and,
• Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Initial court dates in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court for both were set for Feb. 3, 2020.
The Kia was driven by an officer to the Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office where a hold was placed the vehicle.
