Question: When you have time, would you do a lesson on the song, “No, Not One”?
Answer: “No, Not One!” is a popular song found in most church hymnals, some three verses long; some with five verses, and sung by most religious people. A good question we should ask ourselves is; “what does this song mean?” Therein we find the topic of this lesson.
The world is full of religious teachers that teach “supremacy of mind,” “faith healing,” “monetary prosperity,” “faith only salvation,” “all believers are saved,” “clubs,” “food,” “entertainment,” “fellowship halls,” etc., in an effort to influence/befriend you, yet they do not teach the same doctrine as taught by Christ and the apostles. Why? The answer lies in a misunderstanding and/or misapplication of Proverbs 18:24 (KJV) where Solomon says; “A man that hath friends must shew himself friendly: and there is a friend that sticketh closer than a brother.” There is a difference here in translations, but the context bears out that a person with many friends of this life may well be on a path of destruction vs one friend in Jesus will lead to eternal life in heaven. Webster defines a friend as a supporter or sympathizer. I believe this fits the role of Jesus as our Savior much better than it fits another human or group of humans.
Verse One talks of Jesus being lowly and a healer. The Bible says in Philippians 2:8; “And being found in fashion as a man, he humbled himself, and became obedient unto death, even the death of the cross.” And in Matthew 9:11-12; “And when the Pharisees saw it, they said unto his disciples, Why eateth your Master with publicans and sinners? 12 But when Jesus heard that, he said unto them, they that be whole need not a physician, but they that are sick.”
Verse Two speaks of Jesus being high and holy as well as being meek and lowly. In Luke 1:35 the Bible says; “And the angel answered and said unto her, The Holy Ghost shall come upon thee, and the power of the Highest shall overshadow thee: therefore also that holy thing which shall be born of thee shall be called the Son of God.” Then in Matthew 11:29; “Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.”
Verse Three expresses the presence of Jesus as being always with His brothers and sisters in the Fathers family, and that the Father has appointed Him as our High priest. The Bible, in Matthew 18:20 says; “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them.” Then in Hebrews 2:17 “Wherefore in all things it behoved him to be made like unto his brethren, that he might be a merciful and faithful high priest in things pertaining to God, to make reconciliation for the sins of the people.”
The Chorus tells us plain and clear that everything beneficial is found in Jesus and that He is our Leader. The Bible says in Colossians 2:3 “In whom are hid all the treasures of wisdom and knowledge.” And last but certainly not least, in Isaiah 55:4 we learn that Jesus is our leader and so appointed by the Father for the family; “Behold, I have given him for a witness to the people, a leader and commander to the people.”
In conclusion: “Let your conversation be without covetousness; and be content with such things as ye have: for he hath said, I will never leave thee, nor forsake thee. 6 So that we may boldly say, The Lord is my helper, and I will not fear what man shall do unto me.” (Hebrews 13:5-6). Therefore be thankful to the Father for every day of life, for each and every blessing, be meek, be courageous, abounding in thanksgiving, and always remembering that when you are facing the sunshine, shadows are always behind you!.
Do you have a Bible question or comment you would like to have answered? Please call Marshall Stubblefield at 423-272-2404.
