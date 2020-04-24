SURGOINSVILLE — A traffic stop on a car that was traveling backward on Watterson Gap Road into oncoming traffic resulted in the arrest of a Surgoinsville woman on charges of improper lane use and driving under the influence.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Allen said that on April 9, 2020, he observed the 2008 Ford Escape moving backward into the oncoming traffic.
When he asked the driver, Christy Lee Kilgore, 45, of Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville, why she was driving in such a manner, she told the deputy that, “God pulled her out of a driveway and made her”.
“She went on to say that she was hearing music in her head and that radiation was pulling metal rods through her skull,” Allen’s report notes. “I asked her if she had been using meth and she replied yes but that she didn’t know when it was or what time it was now.”
Kilgore agreed to some standardized field sobriety tests, but performed poorly on most, and when Allen asked her to perform a ‘one-legged stand’, “she advised that all of her organs would fall out, so that test was not performed”.
Kilgore did agree to have a blood draw performed to determine the content, if any, of alcohol or drugs in her system.
She was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where a May 27 appearance date was set in Sessions Court.
