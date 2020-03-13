MOUNT CARMEL — Read Across America Week, honoring the March 3 birthday of legendary children’s author Dr. Seuss (Theodor Giesel), was celebrated at Mt. Carmel Elementay School. Special days, tied to theme’s of Dr. Seuss’ books, included: Crazy Hat and Crazy Sock Day (The Cat in the Hat and Fox in Socks), Wacky Wednesday, What do you want to be when you grow up (Oh, the Places You Can Go!), and PJ Day (The Sleep Book ). Teacher Kim McCann said that it was a crazy, but fun week! “We also challenged our kids to read 1,200 books and take AR tests on what they read,” she said. “We went above and beyond. We met that goal by reading and taking 1,595 Accelerated Reading tests, 132% of our goal!”
