SNEEDVILLE — Residents at Hancock Manor Health and Rehabilitation enjoyed a fun-filled and delicious Valentine’s Day party. Beginning at 10 a.m., residents made chocolate-covered strawberries with sparkling ‘wine’ grape juice. Later, at 2 p.m., family members dropped by to join their relatives and friends for a candlelight meal consisting of chicken alfredo, garlic bread, and cheesecake, prepared by Toshia Riggs, Activities Director, and Lyndsey Burchett, a substitute teacher at Hancock Co. Elementary School. For more information on Hancock Manor, readers may call 423-733-4783, or visit their website at www.hancockmanor.com.

