ROGERSVILLE — A traffic stop that was initiated because of what appeared to be a routine seat belt violation sent two local residents to jail on very different charges.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winter said in a report that on Dec. 28, 2019, he initiated the traffic stop on a 1994 Honda on US11W/Blevins Road.
The driver was identified as Regina Gwen Powers, 47, of Lewis Lane, Kingsport, and her passenger, who have his name as Troy Moore, and an age of 37.
“Moore” told the deputy that he was from Detroit, Michigan, did not know his Social Security number, had never had a Tennessee ID, and that he “may have an ID from Michigan”.
A check through the NCIC system showed that no such person existed in either state.
“I got the suspect out of the car and asked him again for his real name, but he continued to conceal his identity,” Winters reported.
After further investigation, the man finally gave his real name — Joshua Luke Arnold, 36, of Lewis Lane, Kingsport.
Arnold later told the deputy that he “lied about his identity because he thought he may have warrants or that he may have an order of protection against him from Regina Powers,” the report states.
A check through Central Dispatch, however, turned up no such warrants or orders.
In the meantime, Cpl. Anthony Crosby had been monitoring the radio traffic and responded to the location to assist Deputy Winter.
Crosby said that both the man and woman “steadfastly maintained the false narrative that Joshua’s name was Troy Moore for which no record could be found”.
The two were separated and Crosby questioned Powers privately as to the man’s real name.
He explained the ramifications of giving false information to a law enforcement officer, and though Powers said she understood, continued to maintain that the man’s name was Troy Moore, Crosby’s report states.
“I asked Regina how long she had known the male subject and she replied that she had only known him for a couple of weeks and she thought he lived at the Salvation Army and was homeless,” Crosby’s report continues.
Further investigation, however, revealed that the two had been in a relationship for about seven years and even had a child together, who was present in the vehicle.
As a result of the subterfuge, Powers was charged with making false reports to a police office, while Arnold was charged with criminal impersonation.
Both were scheduled to appear for arraignment in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court on Dec, 30, 2019.
