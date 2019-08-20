KINGSPORT — A motorcycle run for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport (which includes a branch in Hawkins County) will be held this Saturday, Aug. 24.
The ride through Sullivan, Scott and Hawkins counties, will stop at all four Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kingsport units.
Prizes, giveaways, t-shirts, and burgers will be available at the end of the ride.
Cars are also welcome.
This will be a "Dice Run", sponsors said, which means prizes for best/worst cumulative dice rolls from each site.
The first bike out will roll at 9:30 a.m., with the last bike out at 11 a.m. (rain or shine).
Interested bikers can register at the Boys & Girls Club off Stone Drive in Kingsport.
Stops will be made at three other units: Rogersville, Weber City, Riverview (Kingsport) and end at the Ron Ramsey Agricultural Center (Blountville).
The fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club will contribute to an annual campaign called Great Futures, and show the impact in each community served by the group.
Bikers may also register and get more details at www.kbgc.org.
A discount and free t-shirt are offered for pre-registration, which ends at midnight on August 21.
On-site registration available at the Stone Drive location on August 24.
Registration fees are $25 per rider / $15 per passenger – with a $5 pre-registration discount if registered by midnight on Aug. 21.
