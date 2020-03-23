KINGSPORT — Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, effective immediately, all Kingsport Police Department Defensive Driving Schools, to include DDC4 and Alive at 25, will be cancelled through the end of May 2020. Tentative plans are to resume classes in June 2020.
Anyone with a case pending in Kingsport City Court that is dependent upon completion of Defensive Driving School for disposition will not be penalized by this unavoidable delay.
Anyone who was scheduled to attend a K.P.D. Defensive Driving School between now and May 31, 2020 who has not already been contacted by the Court is asked to promptly contact the K.P.D. Records Division at 423-229-9427 to reschedule their class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.