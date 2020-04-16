Utah school superintendent J.T. Stroder will soon be making a new home in the Appalachian Mountains, as the RCS Board of Education recently chose him to replace retiring Superintendent Rebecca Isaacs.
The board also agreed to select former Grainger County Director of Schools Edwin Jarnagin as its second choice if it can’t come to a contract agreement with Stroder.
Isaacs will retire at the end of June after serving as the RCS superintendent for nine years.
Stroder had been superintendent in Grand County, Utah, since 2017. From 2012-17 he was superintendent at Gardiner School District in Montana; from 2009 to 2012 he was superintendent at Ingram Independent School District in Texas; and from 2004-09 he was Superintendent of the Camas County (Idaho) School District.
Prior to his years as a superintendent Stroder was a teacher, assistant principal and principal in Idaho and Texas beginning in 1996
In his cover letter to the BOE, Stroder wrote: “I am very enthusiastic and passionate about my life’s calling which is education. I am thorough and give a lot of thought to important decisions to be made, considering all of the ramifications. Integrity and ethics are a very important part of who I am as I was raised in a very conservative southern home where your word was your bond. I enjoy life to the fullest and enjoy the interpersonal relationships and interactions with others. My faith is a very important part of my life and has shaped who I am as a man. I strive to always learn more and to always look for ways to grow as a person and an educator.”
Stroder also stated, “I believe that every child is an individual, unique to the entire world. They have a soul, an eternal destiny, and a special purpose on this earth. It is our job as educators to put everything we are capable of into helping them find it.”
Jarnagin was Grainger County director of schools from January 2010 until January 2020.
Prior to 2010 Jarnagin was a high school teacher, assistant principal, principal and supervisor, spending his entire career beginning in 1985 at Grainger County Schools.
Making the final decision
17 educators applied for the position, but consultant Wayne Qualls narrowed the pool down to six.
The BOE then heard from each of the six candidates during in-person interviews on March 12.
They had planned to further narrow down the pool and possibly meet with the contenders a second time, but the process didn’t quite go as planned due to the onset of COVID-19.
“We had our interviews and met the candidates on March 12, and, then it seemed as though everything happened on Friday, the thirteenth,” BOE chair Reed Matney said during the recent electronic meeting. “COVID-19 put everything on hold. But, I was very impressed with the interviews and the quality of candidates that we had.”
After the interviews, the board members were encouraged to do their own research on each of the candidates and then report their first and second preferences to Qualls.
“It was very apparent that all five board members preferred as their first and second choice the two candidates who had superintendent experience,” Qualls said during the electronic meeting.
Four members selected Stroder as their first preference, and one member had Stroder and Jarnigan tied as first preference.
“On paper is one thing, and interviews is another thing, and then once you start digging into their references it became apparent that these two stood out — in my eyes — from the others by far,” said board member Todd Biggs. “With all this current crisis we have going on, and who knows what impact it’s going to have on the immediate future and five years down the road, it’s evident more than ever before that we need somebody with experience who can potentially guide us through uncharted territory, which we’re already in. I called all of the references of both candidates, and I felt that J.T. (Stroder) stood out just a little bit more than Mr. Jarnigan, but both are excellent candidates.”
“I think Mr. Qualls did an excellent job of giving us a great group of candidates,” BOE member Scott Trent added. “These two did stand out. We’re needing someone who has experience, and Stoder has moved around quite a bit. He’s been in Texas, Montana and Utah, and it sounds like he’s had success everywhere he’s been, and he’s been in some challenging situations.”
Trent then recommended that Qualls enter into negotiations with both Stroder and Jarnigan on income and moving stipends and then bring that information back to the board.
“That yearly income would play a little bit of a factor in my final decision as well,” Trent added.
In the end, the board agreed to enter into negotiations with Stroder as their first choice. Should they be unable to secure a contract with him, they would then enter into negotiations with Jarnigan.
“We don’t need to let either of these guys get away,” Biggs added. “We’ve got two excellent candidates here, and I think either of them would serve RCS extremely well.”
