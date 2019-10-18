Fall is here … at last! … and the end of Daylight Saving Time looms in just a few short weeks.
Or does it?
Do we turn back the hands of time, literally, or don’t we?
We’ve had a few calls here at the Review and the Eagle about this twice-annual event that some people tolerate but most seem to despise with a purple passion.
Sooooo, here’s the scoop …
Earlier this year, the Tennessee House of Representatives did vote 86-5 to approve a bill that would keep the state on permanent Daylight Savings Time, year-round, BUT … only if the U.S. Congress first passes a similar Federal law allowing states to observe DST year round, and then only if THAT bill were to be adopted by the full Tennessee General Assembly.
Right now, any state can opt out of observing DST – which Arizona and Hawaii have done for a number of years – but no state can extend, reduce or make it permanent without authorization from the U.S. Congress.
Clear as mud on the bottom of a Louisiana river swamp, right?
So far, the only thing Congress seems able to do for the past three years is grandstand, nit pick, play petty partisan politics with, and obsess over is yet another insane Democrat-led “witch hunt” in an effort to impeach President Donald Trump, so don’t expect any substantial or meaningful legislation to come forth from the Democratic and RINO (Republicans in Name Only) overpaid and underworked body in the foreseeable future.
Other states are also considering similar bills, and President Trump agrees with the idea of making DST permanent … one more thing that The Donald and I are in full agreement on!
DST begins annually on the second Sunday in March, and ends on the first Sunday in November (at 2 a.m. on both occasions), because years ago it was believed that by so doing would allow farmers more daylight hours to attend to their crops.
Under DST, both sunrise and sunset occur an hour later than “standard” time.
Supporters of the proposal claim that the added daylight promotes better health and lower energy useage. I, for one, am not convinced that either of those are legitimate arguments.
Number one, we’re all gonna use “energy” at pretty much the same levels, no mater what “time” sunrise and sunset occur, and number two, I think the effect on “health” would be an overall negative due to the disturbance in what biologists call our “circadian rhythms”, or the times of a day when we tend to do certain things.
Heck, personally, I am one of those who absolutely loathes, hates and despises having to change times twice a year. It disrupts my own sleep pattern for weeks afterward and takes me six dang months to get used to the change and by that time .. it’s time to change it back again!
So, for what its worth, this year, the “fall back” will occur on Sunday, Nov. 3, and the “spring forward” in 2020 on Sunday, March 10.
What do YOU think?
Do you love DST, hate it, or could frankly, my dear, don’t give a rat’s toenail either way … lol.
Regardless of how we feel about good ‘ol DST, this “change in time” might just be an opportune time for each one of us to take a minute to reflect on just how we spend our own 24 hours per day — 1440 minutes or 86,400 seconds — and how much we waste on trivial mess that doesn’t amount to a proverbial hill of beans.
For instance, have we taken time to walk outside on one of these gorgeously beautiful autumn days, breathed in a deep sampling of fall air – tinted with the smells of a final hay crop curing in a field, the crispness of the air in an early morning as the scent of wood smoke from a nearby fireplace catches our olfactory senses, or muscadines and scuppernongs ripening on the vines?
Or maybe just sat quietly for a few minutes in the late afternoon and watched multi-colored leaves fall from trees in our yards as squirrels, turkey and deer lurk nearby in the woodline and flocks of migrating geese head southward for the colder months.
Most of all, have we thanked the CREATOR for allowing us these precious moments we call TIME to spend with family members and friends before its too late to do so?
Think about it. Better still, DO something about it … take time this weekend to spend with those you love doing something meaningful … TOGETHER.
That’s my view for the week … we always enjoy hearing from our readers so send us a letter or email and tell us how you feel on the question of making DST permanent in Tennessee.
