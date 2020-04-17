SNEEDVILLE — Dr. Francis G. Ballard, of Sneedville, TN, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020.
He was born in Winton-Salem, NC on January 2, 1929, to the late Charles Gurney Ballard and Lily Mae Richardson Ballard.
He was preceded in death by five brothers, Paul, Charles, Jr., Wilson, R.L. and Joseph.
Dr. Ballard served as a medic in the United States Army during WWII. He graduated from Southern College in Chattanooga, TN, and went on to receive his doctorate from Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, TN. He practiced in Winston-Salem for 30 years. He loved helping his patients and it brought him great joy.
Dr. Ballard had a lifelong love of automobiles; he bought and sold Cadillacs and Indy pace cars and could identify by make and model every car on the road.
Most importantly, he was a Christian all of his life. His faith sustained him and gave him great hope and peace. He was a devoted and loving father and taught his daughters about faith, grace and unconditional love. He will be remembered for loving people from all walks of life, treating them equally, believing that everyone has a story to tell and always persevering in the face of adversary. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him and his daughters are grateful and proud of the legacy he leaves behind.
He is survived by his beloved daughters, Renata Ballard, of Redlands, CA, and Paula Howerton, of Atlantic Beach, NC; six grandchildren, Andrew Kessler, Rebecca, Elizabeth, William and wife Ashley, John Tyler and Hunter Barnes; and six great-grandchildren, Isabella Aurelia, Tanner, Gracie, Aubrey, Gunner and Amari.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the wonderful and caring people of Hancock Manor Nursing Home and Dr. John Short. He loved them all and felt loved in return. They will live in our hearts forever.
Dr. Ballard will be buried with his family in Winston-Salem with full Military Honors. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to the Patient Assistant Fund at Hancock Manor.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, is in charge of the arrangements.
