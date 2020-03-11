KINGSPORT — A Kingsport man who was wanted on charges of aggravated cruelty to animals, after he allgedly bit cats belonging to his ex-girlfriend, and then stole two handguns from her residence, is now in custody and facing a litany of other charges, including attempted first degree murder of a police officer.
As a result of an extensive ongoing investigation, KPD Detectives determined that on two separate occasions in late 2019, Troy Darnell Hollins bit and seriously injured two different cats belonging to the woman. The first of these acts of cruelty occurred at her residence, while the latter occurred at a local pet store which the woman owns. KPD said in an earlier news release.
Based upon the “clear and compelling evidence that Hollins, 45, intentionally tortured the two cats in a depraved and sadistic manner”, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, charging him with two counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals (a Class E felony).
On another occasion, KPD said, Hollins is believed to have also stolen two handguns (with more than $1,800 value) from a gun safe at the residence of his ex-girlfriend. Detectives subsequently took out a separate warrant for his arrest, charging him with Theft over $1,000 (a Class D felony).
Hollins, a convicted felon who has shown violent tendencies, was believed to be in possession of two firearms, and, as such, KPD said in that earlier news release, should be considered armed and dangerous.
Then, on Tuesday, March 10 about 4 p.m., a KPD patrol officer observed Hollins walking on Dorothy Street.
“The officer ordered him to stop; however, he failed to comply, ran toward a silver Pontiac Grand Prix, entered the vehicle, and sped away,” KPD said. “The officer ran across several yards and was able to get ahead of the Pontiac on the adjacent Robertson Street as Hollins was exiting the neighborhood. The officer once again shouted for Mr. Hollins to stop, but he veered the vehicle directly toward the officer and accelerated in a deliberate attempt to hit him.”
The officer took evasive action and was able to avoid being struck; however, Mr. Hollins drove the Pontiac onto the sidewalk, sideswiped both a van that was stopped in the roadway and a utility pole, and then fled the scene on Gibson Mill Road toward Stone Drive, KPD said. “All other officers were immediately alerted via radio to be on the lookout for Mr. Hollins and his vehicle.”
Another KPD Patrol Officer soon spotted Hollins in the Pontiac traveling west on West Stone Drive. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but Hollins refused to stop and continued to flee. During the pursuit, Hollins sped through three red lights and reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour.
Hollins eventually lost control of the Pontiac and crashed into a tree near the intersection of West Stone Drive at University Boulevard. The pursuing officer had to break a window out of the vehicle in order to take him into custody.
At the time of his arrest, Hollins was found to be in possession of a partially burnt marijuana cigarette and a glass pipe commonly associated with the ingestion of illegal narcotics.
In addition to his preexisting felony charges of Aggravated Animal Cruelty (two counts) and Theft of Property over $1,000, Hollins was charged with a laundry list of new charges including:
• Resisting a Stop, Frisk, or Halt;
• Attempted First Degree Murder of a Police Officer;
• Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Collision;
• Failure to Obey Traffic Signal (3 counts);
• Reckless Driving;
• Felony Reckless Endangerment;
• Resisting Arrest;
• Simple Possession of Marijuana;
• Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; and,
• Driving on Suspended License.
As of the timethe news update was issued on Wednesday, Hollins remained confined at the Kingsport City Jail awaiting arraignment.
