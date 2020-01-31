Wednesday was a day of excitement and thankfulness, as members of Hawkins Co.’s United Way celebrated meeting their annual fundraising goal.
This year’s goal was $169,000. There have been years in the past when United Way didn’t quite meet their annual goal, so this celebration was particularly exciting for them.
“The local community really stepped up,” said Director Teresa Buttry. “We had a few new industries and a lot of individual givers this year compared to years in the past.”
“It’s certainly a pleasant experience to meet our goal,” Board of Directors President Pam Mayo said with a laugh. “It’s a real reward.”
What made this year special?
Mayo attributed a lot of this year’s success to Buttry, who has held the Director’s position since November 2018.
“She really stepped up and did a lot of work,” Mayo said. “It was a very organized, targeted campaign. She went back and looked at our past industries, approached them and then added others. She makes this organization run so effortlessly.”
“It was beginner’s luck,” Buttry added with a laugh.
They also explained that United Way members tried to focus on public awareness this year.
“I think we were out in front of the public more like with our Celebrity Grocery Bagging event,” Mayo said. “We went out to different industries. We also did a project at Bulls Gap School where Teresa spearheaded collecting shoes for the students. Projects like that brought our goal before the community.”
Buttry explained that this year’s Celebrity Bagging Event and Week of Caring were also successful.
They had roughly 40 volunteers helping with the Celebrity Bagging Event, during which volunteers bagged groceries at the Rogersville Food City for ‘tips.’ This event alone raised $1,400.
This year’s Campaign Chairman, Debbie Beal, also worked to advertise the campaign through the local WRGS Radio, which she owns.
Though this campaign year was a success, Mayo explained that this is still an ongoing process.
“This year, we’re going to be reaching out to small businesses, as that’s the weakest link,” she said. “I know their funds are often limited, but we’re going to be reaching out to groups that haven’t been involved.”
Where does the money go?
Buttry explained that all of the money donated to the Hawkins Co. United Way stays within the community.
United Way kicks off their campaign each year in September and works to raise funds until Dec. 31, when the money is distributed around the county.
There are 15 local agencies that United Way regularly funds, and a full list of these can be found on the United Way’s website.
“Those agencies throughout the years are the same,” Buttry said. “These agencies really count on the funding that we provide them to work their day-to-day basis of helping the community.”
They also added the local Somebody Loves Me, Inc. as a new agency for this year along with East Tennessee Kidney Foundation.
Somebody Loves Me provided clothing, shoes and personal care items to the underprivileged and serves a total of nine counties. East Tennessee Kidney Foundation provides transportation for dialysis patients to and from their treatments.
Additionally, United Way hosts the aforementioned annual “Week of Caring,” and, each September, they ask for volunteers for the “Celebrity Bagging Event.”
Though Hawkins Co.’s United Way has existed since the 1970’s, Mayo explained that many people in the county aren’t sure exactly what they do.
“In reaching out to a new group this year, we heard, ‘We didn’t know anything about United Way’ or ‘We didn’t know you sponsored 15 agencies’,” Mayo said.
Buttry also explained that, with the local branch of United Way, 99 percent of all funds stay local. In fact, she is the only paid employee. The entire board and all volunteers work for free.
“Unites Way is an umbrella, basically, and we pay dues to them to use their logo,” she said. “Other than that, everything stays local. All of the agencies that we serve, serve Hawkins County.”
Mayo added, “We’re part of a national organization, but I think it’s good for the public to know that our money stays in Hawkins County.”
