ROGERSVILLE – Hawkins County Volunteer Firefighters completed their 16/64-hour Basic Firefighting Class on August 12, 2019. Volunteers from Mount Carmel, Rogersville, Surgoinsville, Church Hill, Clinch Valley, Bulls Gap, Striggersville, and Stanley Valley made up the class.
Volunteers’ initial training was the 16-hour introduction for Fire and Emergency Service, then went into the 64-hour Basic Firefighting course.
The course is designed to provide basic fire ground skills necessary to operate and perform on the fire ground. These two courses met the State of Tennessee requirements for new Firefighter training that enter into the fire service. Participants were taught how to properly don and doff all firefighting gear and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (airpacks), how to preform search and rescues, ventilation, hose handling and other tasks that are necessary in firefighting operations. Personnel then completed their training with a live fire exercise that was held at Mount Carmel FD.
The Class was hosted and paid for by the Rogersville FD. Lead Instructor was Tony Robinson and Chris Rimer of the Rogersville FD. Other Instructors were: Jason Byington; Mount Carmel FD, Joey Maddox, Rogersville FD, Mike Thacker Rogersville FD, Kelsie Price Rogersville FD, Luke Wood Church Hill FD, Dustin Olson, Church Hill FD and Al James, Kingsport FD.
“Our goal is to provide a training opportunity that will bring the county fire departments together. These men and women worked very hard to be the best firefighters that they can be,” a spokesperson said. “We are very proud of them for completing this course.”
The following firefighters participated in the class:
Cambren Gibson-RFD
Josh Sawyer-CHFD-16 hour class
Hannah Seal-CVFD
Ezra Maddox-BGFD
Izaiah Maddox-BGFD
Austin Elam-MCFD
Alec Elam-MCFD
Scott Adams-Stanley VFD
Jacob Adams-Stanley VFD
Chad Gillenwater-CHFD
Hosea White-CHFD
Donnie Morrison-CHFD
Glenn Christian-CHFD
Dwayne DeBord-Surgoinsville FD
Brian Eidson-LVFD
Matt Johnson-LVFD
