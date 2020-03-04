It’s soapbox time, as my old buddy Charlie Daniels would say.
I am sick ... not literally, with no pun intended, and frustrated at the level to which some political demagogues will stoop to unseat President Donald Trump.
You’ve heard it too, this past week .. how the coronavirus is going to wipe us out, and its all DONALD TRUMP’S FAULT.
Makes we want to barf at the ignorance, stupidity and total lack of character of these bozos who claim to represent the best interests of “we, the people”.
First and foremost, the coronavirus, or COVID-19, is NOT the Armageddon of all illnesses sent to destroy humanity through Trump, even though it has been hyped as such by the left-wing, liberal, looney-tune airheads in the mainstream news media, and weaponized politically by host of Democrats in the U.S. Congress and their class of clowns running for president.
Federal officials have been working tirelessly for two months on this, right after the first cases came to light in China, but to hear the Democrats and the MSM’s talking heads spewing their partisan, slanted, verbal vomit, you’d think that the Trump administration has been sitting around twiddling its thumbs waiting for the body bags to start piling up in warehouses.
Nothing could be further from the truth and they all know it, but that ugly lie is the means to an end (the defeat of Trump, which they are salivating for), so on and on they go.
Shame on them, one and all.
So, for what it’s worth, here’s my take.
The name coronavirus comes from the fact that, when viewed through a high-powered microscope, the bug appears to have crown-shaped points, hence “corona”.
There are, in fact, a lot of similar corona viruses ... with symptoms and complaints very closely resembling that of the “flu”.
Should we be cautious?
Absolutely!
Should we use common sense and good judgment?
Sure!
Should we panic?
No, no, NO!!!!
To-date, as I write this, there have been some 90,000 cases confirmed in China and more than 30 other countries, including the United States, where there are some 25-30 cases as of this week.
A handful of deaths have been reported in the U.S. so far, and yes, more can be expected.
Is there a chance the coronavirus could reach pandemic stages in the U.S.?
Maybe. Possibly.
But there’s also about as much of a chance that a mile-wide asteroid will crash into the planet and plunge us into another ice age, and that I will win a billion-dollar lottery.
Reality check here, please ... let’s look at facts.
The common influenza virus this year alone, to-date, has sickened more than SEVEN TO EIGHT MILLION PEOPLE, with about 25,000 losing their lives as a result, so it should stand to reason that yes, the coronavirus CAN have deadly consequences, but then, so can the FLU .. so can pneumonia ... so can a thousand other nasty little bugs that invade our human bodies from time to time and lead to secondary infections and other complications.
Right now, as scary and as deadly as it seems, thanks to the MSM’s hype, COVID-19 ain’t even in the same league, yet, as its cousin, influenza.
One of the problems with diagnosing the coronavirus is that so many of its symptoms mimic those of the flu, which makes it difficult to diagnose without the proper tests.
Yes, it is highly contagious and spreads quickly.
But so does the flu, does it not?
And, regardless of the fact that we have, for years now, had FLU SHOTS that prevent some infections, medical science has not succeeded in stopping it in its tracks ... no matter WHO is President of these United States or WHICH political party is in power.
Everybody get that?
People who are in relatively good health should be able to get through an infection of the coronavirus in a matter of days with minimal side-effects, I am told.
It is those persons who have weakened immune systems, the elderly, or folks who have chronic upper-respiratory ailments or other potentially life-threatening conditions that are most “at risk”.
Right now, there is no preventative vaccine, although a range of anti-viral agents are being used in an effort to treat the illness.
Frantic research is underway to develop that vaccine even as you read this and, from what I am hearing, there may be some hope that a vaccine will be forthcoming, although that may be a year or more down the road.
Thankfully, there have been no cases reported yet in Tennessee or neighboring states that I am aware of, and our local/regional healthcare providers are making it clear that ... working in concert with state and federal authorities ... they are prepared to confront this ugly critter if and when it rears its corona-shaped head.
Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said this week that the healthcare giant is coordinating efforts with the Tennessee and Virginia Departments of Health, statewide associations and regional and local stakeholders, while receiving up-to-date information from the CDC and World Health Organization about the status of the coronavirus.
In the days ahead, Levine said, Ballad Health’s Infection Prevention teams will be holding “tabletop exercises” with operational leaders across the system to ensure team members are familiar with the provider’s pandemic plan and to provide any additional input.
Right now, he said, Ballad’s main clinical focus is following CDC guidelines for identification of patients whose symptoms meet CDC criteria for COVID-19 testing.
“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is advising that all Americans begin to prepare for the potential spread of the virus in communities across the country,” he added. “This means team members and community members should start thinking about following the CDC’s routine emergency supply recommendations.”
Those recommendations ... in case a widespread outbreak were to occur locally/regionally ... are to:
• Have at least a week to two weeks’ supply of non-perishable food on hand;
• A supply of needed over-the-counter medications
• A three-month supply of prescription medications (in case of national or international shortages);
• Adequate supplies of paper goods, toiletries, and pet supplies; and,
• Thinking through possible child care options in case of school and daycare closures.
But, this does NOT mean people should run out in full-blown panic mode and start emptying store shelves and stockpiling supplies planning for a “doomsday” scenario.
“This window of opportunity is a good time to grab a few extra items during a trip to the store,” Levine said.
I agree. Just begin thinking through a list of absolute essentials that you and your family would need IF such a pandemic were to occur in our region.
It would behoove ALL first-responder agencies to have plans in place ... just in case.
Additionally, some good preventative actions are to:
• Avoid close contact with sick people;
• Stay home if you’re sick;
• Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze; and,
• Wash your hands often with good ol’ soap and water.
The disease does seem to be spreading quickly, but folks, common sense tells us that even if we use all of the best-known, anti-germ healthcare practices known to human-kind, it ain’t gonna stop the bug from making its’ rounds.
Heck, many of us get flu shots every year but then, just as has happened in 2019/2020, there’s several NEW strains of the bug showing up that those vaccines do absolutely nothing to prevent, so as comedian Bill Engvall would say, “there’s your sign!”
Yes, it is a new health threat that we haven’t had to face before, but it does not mean the end of life as we know it, regardless of the contrived, weaponized political fear-mongering that Congressional Democrats and the liberal, left-wing, looney-tune mainstream news media (i.e., CNN, ABC, CBS, NBC and MSNDC, just to mention a few of the worst offenders), try to intimidate and scare us with.
Take all of this into consideration, and while you might want to check with your family doctor first, it probably wouldn’t be a bad idea to make sure you take a good multivitamin daily, one high in “C” and “B” complex vitamins.
To keep up-to-date on what our local hospitals are doing, readers may visit www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.
That’s my view. What say you?
