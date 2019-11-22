ROGERSVILLE — Gay Crosby, born February 26, of Rogersville, went to her heavenly home to be with Jesus on November 22, 2019 at Signature HealthCARE of Rogersville.
Gay loved the Lord with all her heart and she loved her family and everyone she came in contact with. She loved to tell everyone about Jesus.
Gay was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Ruth Rodrick Crosby, and her niece, Kandi Boyd.
She is survived by her sister, Kay Holt and husband, Chuck, of Rogersville; and several precious cousins.
Visitation hours will be from 1 until 3 p.m., Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Sunday, November 24, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Tim Seaton officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helping Hands of Hawkins County, 310 North Hasson Street, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Crosby family.
