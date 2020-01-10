ROGERSVILLE — Pastor John Butler at East Rogersville Baptist Church invites all Hawkins County churches to participate in Awaken Tennessee, which is a 30-day event of prayer and fasting for families, churches, communities, state and nation as well as 15 people chosen by each participant.
Awaken Tennessee begins Jan. 26 and goes through Feb 23. Nashville churches are providing prayer packets to Hawkins County churches that request them for participants.
Butler is also hosting a series of events focused on prayer and revival during that time.
“This rally is not about our church or any particular denomination, but it is our effort to join the concentrated prayer effort across the state for true revival in our churches that precipitates an awakening in our communities, state, and nation,” he said. “There are exponential results as you bring multiplied groups together to pray.”
Sunday night Jan. 26, ERBC will host a “Kickoff Rally” beginning at 6 p.m., with guest speaker Ron Brown. Ron’s wife, Becky, was a student at Asbury College and an eyewitness and participant in the Ashbury Revival that took place there in 1970. This Feb. 3 will be the 50th anniversary of the Asbury Revival.
“We’ve read that God seemed to do things in 50-year cycles and it is time for this country to have another sweeping movement of God’s Spirit,” Butler said.
Butler is encouraging churches to organize cottage prayer groups the following week and meet through Feb. 23.
The week of Feb. 2-5, Pastor Butler has invited John Avant, President of Life Action Ministries, and Terry and Barbi Franklin, professional worship leaders and Dove-award winning artists and state leaders of Awaken Tennessee, to lead our community in a time of seeking God for Revival.
Monday, Feb. 3, through Wed., Feb. 5, there will be special luncheons at the church each day at noon. Monday will be especially for women with Donna Avant and Barbi Franklin speaking. Tuesday there will be a men’s luncheon with John Avant. Wednesday will be a luncheon for pastors and all pastors in Hawkins County are invited to hear Avant.
Then, each night at 6:30, Terry and Barbi Franklin will lead in worship and prayer and Avant will be the guest speaker.
Avant was a pastor in 1995 in Brownwood, Texas where a revival broke out on Howard Payne University. It quickly spread to local churches before spreading to more than 100 colleges and universities around the country. Avant has formed an international ministry teaching communities how to position themselves for real lasting revival.
More information can be found at www.erbc.org or by calling the church office at 423-272-2496.
