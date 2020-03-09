Larry “Doug” Mullins, age 72, passed away on March 5, 2020.
He was a veteran of the US Army and retired from Cemco in Whitesburg, TN.
Doug was an avid horseback rider and enjoyed spending time with his dogs and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson and Gertrude Mullins.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Mullins; son, Travis Mullins (Wendi); daughter, Leslie Bumpas (Charlie); son, Thomas Mullins; and grandchildren, Annika and Ivan Mullins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hawkins Co. Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.
