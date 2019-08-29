GREENEVILLE — Cattle farmers wishing to earn certification in their chosen field can do so in October at the multi-county Master Beef Producer Short Course.
Sponsored locally by the UT Hawkins Co. Extension Service, the two-day event will be held Oct. 10-11 in conjunction with the Northeast TN Beef Expo in Greeneville.
Persons will receive credit for being a participant in the Oct. 10 Expo, and the Master Beef Producer course the following day, both of which will be held at the Greeneville Research and Education Center.
Topics at the first day (8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.) will include health, nutrition, marketing, economics, an industry update, weed ID, sprayer prep and management. BQA training will be available for those who need it.
The second day’s activities (8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.) will focus on a calving demonstration, product discussions, and a cattle evaluation demonstration.
The program is designed to include hands-on and classroom instruction to teach cattle producers best current management practices that are important to the profitability and sustainability of the industry.
The registration fee of $175 is being supplemented by a $100 scholarship for those with valid BQA, which makes the total cost only $75.
That $75 fee includes the NETBE fee but not the BQA fee.
The fee for those without BQA is $175.
Pre-registration is required by Sept. 27.
To register, send check or money order for the amount per person attending to:
UT Extension/Hawkins County
850 West Main Street
Rogersville, TN 37857
For more information, contact Blake Ramsey at 423-272-7241.
