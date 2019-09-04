KINGSPORT — The Tri Cities Civil War Round Table will host noted author Chris Kolakowski for its Monday, Sept. 9 meeting.
The topic of the program will be “The Battle of Perryville, Kentucky”.
The event will begin at 7 p.m., in the Eastman Employee Center, Room 219, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, Kingsport.
The program is free to the public but donations are accepted and welcomed.
TCCWRT membership forms will be available and attendees will receive a copy the group’s September 2019 newsletter.
The group also welcomes the donation of Civil War hardback books, paperback books, magazines, CDs, VHS tapes, and other historical material for sale at its Nov. 11 program.
