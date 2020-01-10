America! America! God shed His Grace on thee, and crown thy Good with brotherhood from sea to shining sea.
Beautiful words written over a hundred years ago. I now wonder, is God’s grace still shining over us? Over 2000 years ago Jesus spoke to us in Matthew 25:31-46 how we would be judged as a nation. I believe God is speaking to America today. America is being judged for our present and past history. Even though our past has not been beautiful, God continues to show us grace and mercies. We as a nation have done evil in the sight of God and we have not asked for forgiveness. I pray for this nation, especially our Government. God has allowed our elected officials to hold office and govern His people, they (elected officials) will be held accountable. I ask God to forgive us for the many sins that we have done and continue to do.
My prayer for you, Mr. President, is that God will open your eyes so you can see the power that God has given you. You, Mr. President, are the most powerful person in the world. That power came from above! You didn’t deserve it nor did you earn it. It was a gift from God. You have gained world recognition not on your own but God alone. Mr. President, I am concerned about your salvation. God says there is a judgement that will happen for those who do not believe. In order to escape the judgement of eternal fire, you must confess your sins, believe in Jesus Christ, Who has forgiven all our sins by dying on the cross. All we need to do is ask God to come into your life, believing that His death paid the price.
Mr. President, “the Earth is the Lord’s and everything in it, the world and all who live in it” Psalms 24:1. The Two greatest commandments given by God are to love Him with all our hearts and to love our neighbor as our selves Matthew 22:37-38. Mr President, America is already great! God gave you the power to make it greater. So my prayer for you Mr. President, is to ask God for Wisdom to help you run this country and I’m asking all the Christians to read 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, who are called by my name, would humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Helen Galbraith-Catchings
