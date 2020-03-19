ROGERSVILLE — A man whom Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputies recently served a violation of probation arrest warrant on ended up charged with two additional charges involving drugs, and his bystander girlfriend under arrest for three drug-related charges.
Deputy Dustin Winter said in a report that on March 4, 2020, he went to an address on Western Heights Drive to serve the outstanding warrant on Johnathan Blake Skeens, 30.
On arrival, Winter found Skeens in the driveway of the residence and proceeded to take him into custody.
Skeens was patted down and found to be in possession of about .5 gram of marijuana and a used syringe in his pocket.
Deputy Winter said that Skeens’ girlfriend, Courtney Page Dewitt, 25, of the same address, was standing near while Skeens was being arrested and that she was also patted down for officer safety.
Dewitt was wearing a backpack which she consented to be searched. Inside, Winter said he found a baggie containing .4 gram of methamphetamine, a baggie with two partial suboxone pills, a glass pipe and a syringe.
Dewitt was also placed under arrest, and admitted to Winter that the methamphetamine was hers. She also volunteered that she was pregnant, and “that she used some methamphetamine a couple of days ago”.
Skeens was charged with:
• The outstanding warrant for violation of probation;
• Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance; and,
• Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dewitt was charged with:
• Possession of a Schedule II controlled substance;
• Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; and,
• Possession of drug paraphernalia.
