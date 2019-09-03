Sept. 6-7
CHURCH YARD SALE: Surgoinsville First Methodist Church, 621 Old Stage Rd., Surgoinsville, 8 a.m. until ??
Sept. 7
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Take-out available.
HOPE HELPS TN GARAGE SALE: 4540 West Stone Dr., Kingsport, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. $1 and $5 bag sales, furniture, collectibles, dishes, and more. Other vendors are welcome to set up. Will accept donations and volunteers needed.
FISH AND CHICKEN MEAL: Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Rd., Bristol, Va., 4 p.m. Music By: Town Branch Bluegrass from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Meal served with lots of sides, large variety of homemade desserts, and drinks.
3rd ANNUAL FALL FESTIVAL: Greeneville Farmers Market, at the Doak House Museum, 690 Erwin Hwy., Greeneville, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Sept. 8
HOMECOMING: Fairview Baptist Church, Lee Valley, 10 a.m. Rev. James Seal, Pastor.
SUNRISE SCHOOL CLASS REUNION: at Amis Chapel UMC Fellowship Hall, Rogersville, 1 p.m. For more information or questions call Sharlene at 423-967-7010.
SINGING: with Brian Burchfield, West View Baptist Church, 7 p.m.
FIELDS, WILLIAMS, MAYO, HORTON REUNION: at Laurel Run Park, Shelter #10, beginning at 12 p.m. For more information call (423) 272-2755 or email edalvis2000@yahoo.com.
CARR FAMILY REUNION: The family of John and Hannah Carr, Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad Bldg., beginning 12-12:30 p.m. Bring covered dish and drink.
HOMECOMING: Big Springs Missionary Baptist Church, in Hancock Co. Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Pastor, Dakota Seals. Everyone welcome.
175th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION: Longs Bend Baptist Church (across from The River Bridge in Surgoinsville). Service starts at 10 a.m. Covered dish and lunch to follow. Everyone welcome, come join our celebration.
Sept. 9
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4 p.m.
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6 p.m.
Sept. 10
HAWKINS COUNTY-ROGERSVILLE RETIRED TEACHERS ASSOCIATION: will meet at Russell Chapel Church AMEZ fellowship hall, at noon. Bring school supplies.
Sept. 12
HERITAGE BEEKEEPER ANNUAL BBQ: Amis Mill Eatery, 127 W. Bear Hollow Rd., Rogersville, from 6:30 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Cost is by donation. The community is welcome, we ask that everyone bring a covered dish, and a silent auction item to donate.
Sept. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5 — 7 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs available starting at 4 p.m.
Sept. 14
SIZEMORE FAMILY REUNION: Rogersville City Park, Pavilion #3, at 2 p.m. The families of Abe, Phillip, Andy, Frank, and Mattie, will be in attendance. Relatives welcome, friends also. A covered dish dinner will be around 3:30 or 4 p.m. Visits and games will be held. Contact Barbara at 423-231-7066 or Ruth at 423-288-2227.
BAYS MOUNTAIN 15 MILE TRAIL RACE: Bays Mountain Park, Kingsport, 8 a.m. SFTC Long Distance Series, SFTC Trail Series Competition, and SFTC King & Queen Competition.
BOOKER-HARRIS REUNION: for descendants of Chris & Sarah Booker and Joe & Fannie Harris of Grassy Creek, at Laurel Run Park, Shelter 6, from 2 until 6 p.m. with dinner at 4 p.m. For more information call 423-357-0777 or 423-348-5161.
FALL FESTIVAL AND BBQ DINNER: Lafollettes Chapel Church, 3660 Stanley Valley Rd., Surgoinsville, Cost of dinner is $8, we will have cake walks, auction items, and entertainment. Everyone welcome! For more information find us on Facebook.
Sept. 15
ANNUAL HOMECOMING: East Rogersville Baptist Church, 1100 E. McKinney Ave., Rogersville, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Special guest singer Lois Jane Wallace of Gallatin, TN. Rev. John Parrott will bring the message.
HOMECOMING: Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, on Clouds Creek Rd., Sunday School beginning at 10:00 a.m. and Worship beginning at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will follow. Everyone welcome. Pastor, Jeremy Elkins and special singing by Carl Cuthrell.
ARMY RESERVE REUNION: for 639th/991st Trans Co, 844th EN BN, Co A and D, Kingsport, TN, 702nd EN Co, Gray, TN. Armed Forces Center, 399 US-11W Scenic, Mt. Carmel, TN 37645. Doors will open at 12:00 p.m. Please bring either a covered dish, dessert, or drink. Lunch begins at 1:00 p.m. All members, former members, and family are invited. For more information contact Dennis Crigger at 423-335-9982, George Trent 423-272-0293 or Robert Barnett at 423-357-4438.
Sept. 16
DOOLEY DISCUSSIONS: at the Hale Springs Inn, Rogersville, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, bring your intellect and sense of humor for 60 minutes of fun. For more information contact Jim Dooley at 423-923-3242.
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Sept. 19
HEALTHY FAMILY CLUB TAILGATE PARTY: at the Hawkins County Health Department, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Lets kick-off and get active. Join us for fun activities and healthy tailgating food. For more information call 423-272-2641.
Sept. 20
AMERICAN LEGION POST 21 3RD ANNUAL POW/MIA REMEMBERANCE CEREMONY: at Post 21, beginning at 1:00 p.m. All former POW/MIA family members, Veterans, and our community are invited to attend. For more information contact Dennis Elkins, Commander at 423-235-1165.
Sept. 21
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Take is available.
Sept. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Sept. 28
GRAY FAMILY REUNION: Laurel Run Park, from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Lunch beginning at 1:00 p.m. Bring a covered dish, drink, and lawn chair. Come early, stay late.
Sept. 29
YOUTH SUNDAY: with Youth Preacher, Casey Skelton, at Friendly View Missionary Baptist Church, Austin Mill Rd., Rogersville. Pastor, Dewey Lawson. Everyone welcome!
Oct. 1
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Oct. 5
NATIONAL SOLAR OPEN HOUSE TOUR: 102 Bailey Johnson Road, Rogersville, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Take is available.
9th ANNUAL COUNTRY CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR: Greeneville Farmers Market, The Doak House Museum, 690 Erwin Hwy, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Oct. 7
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 8
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Oct. 11
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Oct. 12
PHIPPS BEND RIVER RUN 10 MILE TRAIL RACE: Phipps Bend, Surgoinsville, at 8:00 a.m. SFTC Long Distance, SFTC Trail Series Competition, and SFTC King and Queen Competition.
RHS CLASS OF 1974 REUNION: American Legion Bldg., East Main St., Rogersville, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Cost is $10 per couple in advance or $15 at the door. Meal will be provided, contact by text for further information, Linda Hensley 423-754-7883, Jerry Sullivan 423-754-0518, or George Trent 423-923-3110. Send advance payments (checks) made out to Class of 1974 to Rita Legg, 310 Burem Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857.
Oct. 19
COUNTRY BREAKFAST: Valley View Community Center, 3704 Carters Valley Rd., Church Hill. Serving breakfast from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Take is available.
Oct. 21
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Oct. 22
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Oct. 26
BULLS GAP KIWANIS CLUB FIRST ANNUAL SPAGHETTI SUPPER: at the Bulls Gap Community Center, 139 S. Main St., Bulls Gap, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $18 couple/ $10 individual, children 4 and under free. See member for details or contact BullsGapKiwanis@gmail.com.
Oct. 29
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 3
SINGING: with Secret Journey, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Nov. 4
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Nov. 5
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Nov. 8
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Nov. 12
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Nov. 16
HAWKINS COUNTY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: at the National Guard Armory, Rogersville, from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Proceeds from HCCSG Booth and Food Sales go to assist cancer patients in Hawkins Co. $50 a spot for vendors, if interested call Hawkins253csgrp@charter.net or Kathy at 423-921-2455, or Teresa at 423-754-3712.
Nov. 18
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Nov. 22-23
CRAFT SHOW: American Legion Auxiliary Unit-21, from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. For Project Serving our Soldiers. For more information call 423-272-6843.
Nov. 26
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
COVERED DISH AND MEETING: American Legion Post 21, Rogersville. Covered dish beginning at 6:15 p.m. and meeting starting at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 2
ROGERSVILLE HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 3
APPALACHIAN HOMESTEADERS MONTHLY MEETING: Holston Electric Cooperative, beginning at 7:00 p.m. For more information contact Philip Hopkins (423) 272-2309.
Dec. 8
SINGING: with The Mike Gibson Singers, West View Baptist Church, at 7:00 p.m.
Dec. 10
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
Dec. 13
SPAGHETTI DINNER: St. Henry Catholic Church, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Church Hall. The meal will consist of spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, dessert, and drink for $10, children 5-10 for $5, four and under is free. Gluten-free spaghetti and vegetarian sauce are also offered. Take-outs are available starting at 4:00 p.m.
Dec. 16
ROGERSVILLE TREE BOARD: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 1:00 p.m.
Dec. 24
ROGERSVILLE PLANNING COMMISSION: meeting at the Rogersville City Hall, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 14
PARK BOARD MEETINGS: in the Rogersville City Hall Boardroom, at 6:00 p.m.
