SNEEDVILLE — As of July 1, 2020, Dr. Michael Daniel "Mike" Belcher will be the new Director of Schools for Hancock County.
The Board of Education voted 6-1 at its Thursday, March 5, meeting to offer the position to the 31-year veteran teacher, basketball coach, principal, and assistant administrator, who, since the 2016-17 school year, has held the position of Director of Special Programs, where he supervises and oversees Special Education, OCR, Homebound, Homeschool, Alternative School, Section 504, Gifted Education, Title 9/Discrimination, and evaluations for all principals and assistant principals.
"I'm just overwhelmed with the responsibility and I am looking forward to the challenge of trying to make this the best school system anywhere around," Dr. Belcher told the Eagle at the end of the meeting.
About 40 visitors lined the walls of the office of current Director of Schools Tony Seal, many of them expecting that the board would discuss the two nights of interviews, held Feb. 27-28, with the six DOS candidates, and to learn who had made the cut as "finalists" for the position being vacated on June 30 by the retiring Seal.
The Board had, at earlier work sessions, discussed using a scale system to rank the candidates, and to possibly hold additional interviews with the top two or three finalists.
When Chairman Jack Mullins called for recommendations on what the board wanted to do, BOE member Freddie Mullins suggested that each member write down three names on a piece of paper in descending order, turn those sheets in and let an impartial person tally them to determine which candidates received the most votes and who would go on to a final round of interviews.
However, BOE member Dennis Holt said that while he, too, had considered such a plan, such a procedure could conflict with the board's policy.
"I had thought we would go with numbering them one through six," he said, "but when I sat down and added this up, and I want to be very transparent with what we're doing, after I got to figuring those numbers, it may even potentially conflict with our own policy. Because if you've got four people 'for' something, the other ones can manipulate that. Theoretically, you could have four people vote that this was their top choice, and the second or third person could score higher or lower, depending on how the votes went. So, that is a very good looking process but it can be manipulated."
Holt said that the he felt the board should "pick the most qualified person and if they don't get a majority (vote), we go on to another system".
Holt then made a motion to offer the position to Dr. Belcher.
"After reviewing all of these applications, I feel like Dr. Belcher is the most qualified, and let me tell you why," Holt said. "He's the only person that has served four times in different places as a principal, which, I think, means a lot, he's the only person who has served as an assistant director, he has served under the previous director in an administrative position, and under the current director in an administrative position."
"So, the process we said we would use, we're doing away with?" Chairman Mullins asked.
"No, that's the process you said we would go by," Holt replied. "I made a motion and if it doesn't go, we'll move on."
Holt's motion received a second from BOE member Hugh Kyle Livesay and passed 6-1, with Holt, Livesay, Freddie Mullins, Carl Reed, David Jones and Freddie Mullins voting "yes", and Chairman Mullins voting "no".
Freddie Mullins said the board needs to discuss salary and the length of the contract, "and then offer it to him, because he might not want it".
"I think we need to be more conservative on that because in the past we 'maxed' it out, and in three years, you could have a new board," Holt said.
Holt commented that the new DOS shouldn't be paid more than the current director, and that the contract should be no more than three years.
Chairman Mullins said that boards in other counties are looking at limiting Directors of Schools to two-year contracts because some are having to buy out the contracts of those chief administrators who, for whatever reason, aren't fulfilling the wishes of the board, "and are going broke" doing so.
"This has happened in four counties in Tennessee in the last six months," Mullins said.
"I share your concern," Holt said, "but his first year, Tony (Seal) has already put his people in place, so that first year really won't be reflective of him (Belcher), it is, but in a way its not. Three years gives him a year to get acclimated and then if he doesn't perform with his own stuff, then the board can look at it. But that's just my thoughts."
Chairman Mullins asked if the board wished to use an attorney, as recommended by the Tenn. School Boards Association, to prepare a contract for the new director.
"Tony's was not done up by an attorney," Holt said. "We could do it ourselves."
Holt said that the board could use Seal's contract as a guide, and enter the new dates and salary amount.
"It's a very simple contract, you just change the name, the date and the amount," he said.
BOE member Livesay said that he thought that bringing a new director in at the beginning of a second semester (in January) worked very well, and offered his agreement with Freddie Mullins that a 3.5 year contract might be best.
By starting on Jan. 1, Seal said, would give the new director time to work for the last half of the school year and be able to go through the budget process from start to finish.
"That’s a big help," he said.
As a result, Holt amended his motion, which received a second from Livesay, and a unanimous 7-0 vote from the board, to make the contract 3.5 years in length at the same rate of pay as Seal is currently earning.
Dr. Belcher’s educational and professional background
According to his resume, Dr. Belcher was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, but grew up in Hancock County and graduated here in 1980.
He later earned, from East Tennessee State University, a BS degree in Urban and Regional Planning (1983), a Masters Degree in Teaching (1992), an Educational Specialist Degree (1994), and a Doctorate in Educational Administration (2004).
He was chosen by the Kellogg Foundation to be part of a principal-only doctoral educational group made up of 20 administrators in the First Congressional District.
Dr. Belcher’s 31-year educational career has been spent almost entirely in Hancock County where, in 1983, he received his first assignment as Principal of the former Mulberry Gap Elementary, where he also taught grades K-8, and coached three basketball teams.
In 1984, due to system-wide layoffs, as one of the last people hired, he was laid off, but was re-hired five years later to teach at Hancock Elementary when it was still in the old “Rock Building”.
During his six years at HES, he taught sixth grade for two years, fifth grade for four years, and also coached the boys varsity basketball team.
In 1995, he was re-assigned to the former Kyles Ford Elementary as a teaching principal (K-8), and also coached three basketball teams.
Five years later, he was re-assigned — and served for an additional five years — as principal of Hancock Elementary (K-8), one year in the “old” building prior to construction of the new elementary school.
In the 2004-05 school year, he was assigned as Director of the Special Education Department where he worked during the illness and later passing of the program’s director at the time.
During the 2006-07, school year, Dr. Belcher became the assistant to former Director of Schools Mike Antrican, a position he held for two years before being re-assigned in the 2008-09 school year for a seven-year stint as principal of Hancock Middle and High School.
Since the 2016-17 school year, Dr. Belcher has held the position of Director of Special Programs, where he supervises and oversees Special Education, OCR, Homebound, Homeschool, Alternative School, Section 504, Gifted Education, Title 9/Discrimination, and evaluations for all principals and assistant principals.
In addition, he has performed contract work with Grand Canyon University (2004-06) to do site visits and mentor online Education Students, and served as an Adjunct Professor for Lincoln Memorial University (2006-08) where he taught Pre-Law and Masters Degree-level Education classes.
Dr. Belcher has four children — two of whom are teachers in the Hancock Co. School System — and six grandchildren.
In his spare time, he enjoys outdoor activities, deer hunting, and wade-fishing for trout and smallmouth bass.
He is an avid fan of University of Tennessee sports, including men’s basketball, football, and Lady Vols basketball.
