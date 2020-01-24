ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Rotary Club, working with the Dictionary Project, recently provided all third grade students in Hawkins County Schools and Rogersville City School with their own personal dictionaries.
The dictionaries are for the children to keep and use throughout this school year and beyond.
A total of 504 dictionaries were purchased and distributed to 12 schools throughout the county by Rotarians during the fall semester.
A dictionary is perhaps the first and most powerful reference tool a child should own. Its usefulness goes beyond the spellings, pronunciations, and definitions it lists. It is a companion for solving problems that arise as a child develops his or her reading, writing, and creative thinking abilities. Students benefit from an increased self-reliance and resourcefulness inspired by the maxim, “look it up”. Teachers benefit by knowing that their students have consistent access to a tool for homework and in-class explorations. This project gives children an opportunity to expand their vocabulary by owning their very own dictionary.
The Dictionary Project is a non-profit organization designed to aid third grade teachers in their goal to see all their students become good writers, active readers, creative thinkers, and resourceful learners. Children deserve the best teachers and resources. If we set our sights on anything less, we will be disappointed with the results. You can learn more about the Dictionary Project by visiting their website at www.dictionaryproject.org
The mission of Rotary is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
The Rogersville Rotary club has been serving our community since 1925 and meets once a week at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital conference room.
For more information about the Rogersville Rotary Club visit our website at rogersvillerotaryclub.org.
