SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Eagle joins with Hancock Co. Middle School and High School in saluting those schools’ STUDENTS OF THE MONTH for March, 2020!
12th grade: Preston Hatfield
Mr. Hatfield is a hard working student who has always went above and beyond to complete his school work correctly and ahead of schedule. He always puts others before his self and would rather see others succeed. He is always on time and ready to work. He takes pride in being on time and a hard worker.
— Nolan Campbell
11th grade: Gabe TurnerGabe is an excellent student who comes to class prepared, completes all assignments, and assists others, all while maintaining a positive, respectful attitude. He strives to further his education and advance his academics in Herpetology by attending events outside of school. Last summer, he attended the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, and this summer he plans to visit Costa Rica with the Future Vets Abroad program. His influences can often be seen in the community as well; he volunteers with the county’s youth sports association where he also participates in soccer, and he is a member of the HCHS football team.
– Kasey Fugate
Gabe Turner is the only student in my all Spanish I classes with a perfect 100, which is hard to achieve with foreign language study. Also, he is extremely helpful in assisting me in teaching his peers the tricky aspects of vocabulary and grammar. Furthermore, he will be traveling to Costa Rica this summer for a two week veterinarian program.
– Danita Dodson
10th grade: Alexis LindenAlexis is a hard working student who pays attention to detail and gives her best effort when completing assignments. She consistently set an example for other students to follow.
— Dan Beyer
Ms. Linden is a very hard working, respectful, and caring student. She is always on time and works hard to complete assignments. She puts others before herself and makes sure she is always there to lend a helping hand.
– Nolan Campbell
9th grade: Will AndersonI chose Will because I believe he is one that would go on to change the world. He is the type of student that is a joy to have in class: hard-working, funny, and helpful. He naturally takes on the role of a leader in class, and he is able to convince his classmates to work on projects that require skill and effort. I know I can count on Will to be on top of his game with his assignments, but he is also great at taking feedback when he needs help. Will is an excellent writer, presenter, and debater. In 10 years, I expect to see Will doing extraordinary things in this community. He does not just pursue excellence, but he inspires others to meet him on that level.
— Sarah Seal
8th grade: Matthew SmithMatthew volunteers to do extra assignments. He designed a picture to be hung in the library. He was the only student in Middle School to do the project. Matthew is always excited to try anything new that I have. He respects me, his classmates, and school property. Matthew Smith is a joy to have in class.
– Melissa Weston
7th grade: Hannah SouthHannah is an exemplary student in all her classes. She always has a positive attitude and an eagerness to do well in school. If she does have to miss any school, she always makes sure she has any assignments beforehand. Hannah compliments other students and teachers making sure everyone is noticed in some way. She is also always prepared for the day always having any materials ready to go. Hannah is a joy to have in our classrooms. She truly brightens up our day!
– 7th grade teachers
6th grade: Maelee CollinsMaelee is an amazing student. I love how she interacts in class! She is not afraid to speak up, to try new things and to help others and herself. I appreciate all her hard work and I see big things in Maelee’s future.
– Jennifer Greene
The grades, names of other students who were nominated for this month’s honor, and the names of the teachers who nominated them:
12th grade: Lillian Bunch – Rhonda Greene.
11th grade: Elizabeth Paschal – Nolan Campbell.
11th grade: Angeleah Poston – Deb Reed.
11th grade: Alexis Winstead – Rhonda Greene.
10th grade: Adriana Sexton – Rhonda Greene.
10th grade: Felicity Lawson – Misty Laprade.
10th grade: Shelby Brewer – Delores Collingsworth.
10th grade: Savannah Williams – Kristy Cantwell.
9th grade: Chandler Ferguson – Bobby Keaton.
9th grade: Andrew Bakely – Brandon Steele.
9th grade: Kaylynn Goins – Nolan Campbell.
9th grade: Whitney Helmick – Kristy Cantwell.
8th grade: Liz Bowlin – Joanna MacDonald.
8th grade: Cylee Seal – Trish Greenlee.
7th grade: Meridith Rattler – Joanna MacDonald.
6th grade: John Harris – Michael Willis.
6th grade: Haylee Bolden – Sue Carney.
6th grade: Logan Meadows – Jonah Belcher.
6th grade: Ray Wade – Joanna MacDonald.
6th grade: Calyn Seal – Jessica Dalton.
