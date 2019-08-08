HENNING — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Statewide Tennessee Blue Alert for Curtis Ray Watson.
Watson (DOB: 8/7/75) is listed as a person of interest in the homicide of a Tennessee Department of Corrections employee on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. and is an escapee from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.
Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.
Watson has a variety of tattoos across his body, photos of which can be found on the Facebook pages of The Rogersville Review and The Hancock Co. Eagle.
Watson is 5'11", 140 pounds, has brown eyes and a long gray beard.
In addition to the search for Watson, at the request of 25th District Attorney General Mark Davidson, TBI Agents are investigating the homicide of Debra Johnson, 64, the West Tennessee Correctional Administrator for TDOC.
Johnson was a 38-year veteran employee of the state of Tennessee.
This is the third time a Blue Alert has been issued in the history of the program, which dates back to 2011. The program uses the statewide infrastructure of the existing AMBER Alert system to push out critical information to the public to assist in apprehending violent criminals who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty or to aid in locating a missing officer where foul play is involved.
Persons who see Watson, or who may know of his whereabouts, are urged to call 911 or their nearest law enforcement agency.
