A new computer software program approved for purchase at the November BOE meeting will further ensure students in the Hawkins Co. School System have safe and censored internet access.
The software is called Gaggle Safety Management for Google Drive, and is intended to “analyze and review content found in online file storage, inbound and outbound email, website links and attachments” according to the program’s website.
“It’s a software that overlays Google Drive, and it does pick up on keywords,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson explained during the meeting. “It’s a safety program for our students, and it keys in certain adults within the school system if it finds suicidal terms, pornographic terms or those types of things used in searches or any activity using our computers.”
According to the program’s website, Gaggle can pick up on references of drug and alcohol use, intentions of violence, sexual content, self-harm, hate speech and pornography among other topics.
This program also helps ensure that the school system complies with CIPA (The Children’s Internet Protection Act), which requires schools to have an internet safety policy.
“We are mandated to meet certain thresholds within that to provide a safe interaction with the internet for our students,” Hixson added. “This program not only fits those guidelines, but it makes it more of a proactive approach.”
This program, the set-up fee and professional development regarding the program will cost the system $28,850 each year, and the funding will come from the Tennessee Safe Schools Fund.
Providing students safe internet access
At the meeting, BOE Chairman Chris Christian recounted a story he heard recently in which a first-grader received an unwanted anatomy lesson because he or she misspelled a word while searching Google.
“A first-grader misspelled a word, and something else came up—and it was very graphic,” he said. He then asked Hixson if Gaggle would prevent this kind of situation.
“Correct,” Hixson responded. “It would also key in the teacher or whoever we’ve set up to receive the report about what’s going on so that can be followed up on—especially with older students.”
Preventing youth suicide
In addition to censoring internet content, Gaggle can also help to alert school administration if a student is using his or her school computer to view content related to suicide or self-harm.
“Suicide, unfortunately, is something that we are dealing with in the school system these days,” Hixson said. “If we can catch students searching for these types of things and get keyed into those issues, we’re hoping that this will be a proactive step in that direction.”
Hawkins Co. School Technology Director Wayne Absher also noted during the meeting that this same software is used by Knox and Louden County Schools, and it has actually helped to save the life of a Louden County student.
“On Christmas Day, one of their (Louden County’s) students was typing a suicide letter,” he said. “It (Gaggle) picked up that she was using suicidal words in the letter that she was writing. It notified school personnel, and the police were called and notified of it. It was legitimate, so they went out to the house and were able to save the girl’s life by getting there ahead of time.”
“It’s worth every penny of it,” Christian said in response.
