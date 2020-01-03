BULLS GAP — Barbara Lee Phillips, age 93, of Bulls Gap, formerly of Frederick, MD, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020.
She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. She loved birds, reading her Bible, and spending time with her loved ones.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Phillips; son, Gary Phillips; and daughter, Sandra Lee Phillips.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Carolee Ashley and husband Tommy of Bulls Gap, TN, Susan Rawlings and husband Dale of Millsboro, DE; son, Michael Phillips and wife Jean Phillips of Frederick, MD; daughter-in-law, Mary Phillips of West Minster, MD; special "daughter"/ cargiver, Lisa Van Buren; grandchildren, Kimber, Kristopher and husband Rick, Dustin, Zack, Aly, Adam and wife Rachel, Laura and husband Brian, Jordan and wife Nicole, Brad and wife Kaitlyn; great-grandchildren, Chris, Rylee, Peyton, Jude, Liam, Madison, Cyrus, and Sydney.
The family will receive friends from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m., with Rev. Dannie Bell officiating. The burial will follow at Courtney Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.