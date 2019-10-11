SNEEDVILLE – The Hancock Co. High School Indians Offensive Line and team member Ethan Short share the honor of “Players of the Week for the Jellico/HCHS game on Oct. 4, 2019. The offensive line dominated the Jellico defense as the Indians ran at will for more than 300 yards. Much of the damage was done by Short, who had 160 yards rushing with two touchdowns. He also returned a kickoff for a touchdown and converted four PATs, giving him a total of 26 points. The player of the week is chosen by the Indian coaching staff.
