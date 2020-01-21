NASHVILLE — On January 17, 2020, the Supreme Court of Tennessee temporarily suspended Steven Carl Frazier, of Kingsport, from the practice of law upon finding that Mr. Frazier failed to respond to the Board regarding a complaint of misconduct.
Section 12.3 of Supreme Court Rule 9 provides for the immediate summary suspension of an attorney’s license to practice law in cases of an attorney’s failure to respond to the Board regarding a complaint of misconduct.
Frazier is immediately precluded from accepting any new cases, and he must cease representing existing clients by February 17, 2020. After February 17, 2020, Mr. Frazier shall not use any indicia of lawyer, legal assistant, or law clerk nor maintain a presence where the practice of law is conducted.
Frazier must notify all clients being represented in pending matters, as well as co-counsel and opposing counsel of the Supreme Court’s Order suspending his law license. Frazier is required to deliver to all clients any papers or property to which they are entitled.
This suspension remains in effect until dissolution or modification by the Supreme Court. Frazier may for good cause request dissolution or modification of the suspension by petition to the Supreme Court.
