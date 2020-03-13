ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville made national news again in February, due to an unusual move of God that isn’t happening anywhere else in our nation.
A month-long revival at East Rogersville Baptist Church ended Feb. 28, but not before making national news.
Pastor John Butler texted other participating pastors saying that God had directed him to end the nightly services, and that it was time to take the revival outside the walls of local churches and to the streets of Rogersville.
In a time in history when our nation needs hope and there is an expectancy of another great “Awakening” on the horizon, national news sources like Christian Broadcasting Network, Christian Breaking News and national prayer groups like Intercessors for America picked up and published articles sparking a flood of inquiries from around the nation.
Pastor Butler stated during nightly services that he had to recruit volunteers just to answer church phones who could accurately relay information about the revival to church leaders from around the country. Some inquirers simply asked that their church or community, from several other states, be included in prayer during the 30 days of prayer and fasting.
Butler stated that while East Rogersville was a host church for the launch of a statewide prayer and fasting effort called “Awaken Tennessee”, initiated by Nashville pastor Dave Clayton, East Rogersville wasn’t the only church experiencing revival. When the launch was planned, Butler contacted other Hawkins County churches of all denominations inviting them to the launch. Those who had been actively involved in these services, said revival was breaking out in their churches as well.
Pastor Tecky Hicks, of First Baptist Surgoinsville, spoke in one of the services saying he had seen more salvations in his church in a week than the church had seen in the last several years.
Another, pastor Bobby Joe Hancock, of The Bridge Church, in Rogersville, stated there had been 70 salvations in his church since the first of the year and that he personally had led seven people to Christ in the previous three days.
“Everywhere I look, people are ready to receive Christ as savior,” he said, adding that one person prayed with him in the aisles of a local store.
“The recent Awakening prayer and fasting effort has been a spark in our church,” Hancock said. “People are learning that they start recognizing God all around them when their minds and hearts are set in Him. We have been seeing God save lost people almost every week for months now. Our church is so excited. We believe the revival services at East Rogersville Baptist Church are answers to many years of prayer. Pastor John Butler is a humble man with a heart for the lost and broken. His leadership has been spirit led and he has been diligent to honor God in every way.”
Several other pastors didn’t give numbers, but indicated they were seeing a new wave of the Holy Spirit working in their churches as well.
Carol Woody, an ordained Methodist Pastor stated, “we believe prayer for revival by many residents in this county for many years, coupled with God’s timing during this fast, Awaken Tennessee, are all underlying factors for what we see happening. We have a Monday night prayer group that have prayed for revival for the last three years and our little group sits together taking up about 3 rows each night amazed to see our prayers answered.”
Terry and Barbi Franklin have been Worship Leaders in worldwide ministry for the last 35 years. They felt God calling them to focus more on worship with a prayer and fasting emphasis 10 years ago, ever since they experienced a true revival in Egypt. They believe it was birthed out of the concerted fasting and prayer efforts across Egypt in 2010.
The Franklins were invited by Pastor Butler to lead worship on Feb 2-5, but stated that. as they began to see God move, they would clear their calendar of other engagements to stay in Rogersville and continue leading worship for services, as long as the Holy Spirit was working so mightily. They have called this a “revival of repentance,” true to our nation’s historic awakenings.
“Sometimes God’s presence is so thick, all Terry and I can do is linger in worship as wave after wave of young and old continue coming to seek God,” Barbi said.
Butler stated in several services that utmost care had been taken as he expressed, to not get in the way of the Holy Spirit. During many of the month-long revival services, there were many nights when the Holy Spirit showed up, and the person designated to peach for the night had to just stand back and let God take over.
“True signs of revival are evident everywhere,” Woody said. “The Holy Spirit brought people in wave after wave most nights to the altar. Some came to repent of hidden sins. Some came to accept Jesus as their personal Savior and baptisms happened almost every night. Some came to the altar because they were undergoing struggles in life and it seemed God was meeting people, regardless of their reason to come forward. On any given night you could see many hugging and embracing each other throughout the service, after longtime divisions and wounds were healed.”
When asked if the revival is over, local pastors are saying in unison, NO!, but they will join the community seeking God to know what steps God now wants them to take.
After four weeks inside East Rogersville Baptist Church, crowds never diminished. After the story was picked up by national news, people attended most every night from other towns or states.
The Sentinel Group, which is responsible for creating the well known documentary “Appalachia Dawn”, visited Rogersville during the fourth week and noted that they are keeping an eye on the city.
Their documentary spurred prayer walks throughout East Tennessee, including, Rogersville in 2011 and 2012.
