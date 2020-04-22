KINGSPORT — Due to the public health impact of COVID-19 and to support the health and well-being of its stockholders, employees, and their families, Eastman Chemical Company announced this week that it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual meeting format only, via webcast, in place of a physical gathering.
The meeting will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. (EDT) as originally scheduled, but without a physical location. Stockholders at the close of business on March 16, 2020 are eligible to attend and vote (or have voted by proxy) their shares at the annual meeting.
For additional information regarding how stockholders may attend, participate in, or vote, please refer to Eastman’s supplemental proxy materials filed Monday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
