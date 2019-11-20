ROGERSVILLE — Cherokee High School’s NJROTC completed a Naval and Coast Guard base visit at JEB Little Creek on Nov. 13-15, 2019.
Cadets arose early with reveille sounding at 5 a.m. on Thursday. At 6 a.m., cadets arrived at the Naval dining facility for breakfast.
Cadets later met with the U.S. Coast Guard Station Little Creek Coast Guardsmen for an in-depth tour aboard Coast Guard Cutter Flying Fish, small arms static displays, small boat tours, and general information about law enforcement duties of the United States Coast Guard.
At 11:30 a.m., cadets were back at the Naval Station galley for a nutritious lunch before meeting up with the Sailors of Assault Craft Unit-Four. The Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC) is a class of air-cushion vehicle or hovercraft used as landing craft by the Navy's Assault Craft Units. They transport weapons systems, equipment, cargo and personnel of the assault elements of the Marine Air/Ground Task Force both from ship to shore and across the beach.
After departing ACU-4, cadets were on their way to Assault Craft Unit Two. Here cadets climbed aboard an LCU. These mechanized and utility landing craft are rugged, steel displacement vessels used by amphibious forces to transport equipment and troops from ship to the shore, along the shore, and from shore back to the amphibious warships. Landing craft are also used to support civilian humanitarian/maritime operations and deliver vehicles, personnel and cargo from the sea to the shore and from shore to shore.
LCUs are also used to support Building Partnership missions, to provide dive team or small boat support, to assist in port clearing, to conduct limited surveillance and to support many other missions enabled by their intratheater range and independent operations capability.
After departing ACU-2, cadets received an impromptu WWII history lesson by viewing the recently released movie “Midway”. Through the tours, cadets were engaged in Naval, Coast Guard, and United States history, and all agreed it was just a great trip for everyone.
Cherokee cadets attending included: Kendall Chamberlain, Shannah Gray, Hannah Collins, Laura Andrews, Joanna Bishop, Jessica Rawlings, Elizabeth Massengill, Jewel MacGregor, Katlyn Ramsey, Grace Templeton, Mickaela Schneider, Zachary Eisenhuth, Kameron Sauceman, Travis Baxley, William Kiser, Aaron Gatewood, James Bond, Christopher Seals, Samuel-Jeremiah Ries and Keegan Horn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.