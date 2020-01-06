WASHINGTON — National Marrow Donor Program/Be The Match this week commended Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) for his leadership to protect access to life-saving bone marrow, peripheral blood stem cell and cord blood transplants.
“We thank Senator Burr for sponsoring and working to secure passage of the Patient Access to Cellular Therapy (PACT) Act (H.R. 2498/S. 1268), which was included in the end of year legislative package signed into law by the President,” the group said.
The new, bipartisan law will expand Medicare beneficiaries’ access to these cellular transplants, which can be the only curative treatments for blood cancers, such as leukemia or lymphoma and other blood diseases.
“The inclusion of the PACT Act in the bipartisan end of year package, represents a major victory for the 1.3 million Americans fighting blood cancers,” said Brian Lindberg, NMDP/Be The Match Chief Policy Officer. “By increasing funding for life-saving cellular transplants and removing Medicare barriers that inhibit access to care, Congress has given hope to patients in need of these curative treatments.”
Added Lindberg, “We thank Senator Burr for advancing legislation to remove barriers to accessing cellular therapy. The bill has unwavering bipartisan support thanks in large part to advocates and stakeholders across the country who have worked tirelessly to advance this critical legislation.”
Patient access to life-saving bone marrow and cord blood transplant is the NMDP/Be The Match’s top priority. Inadequate Medicare transplant reimbursement poses a significant barrier to patient access. Unlike Medicare payment policies for the acquisition of solid organs for transplant, Medicare does not provide separate payments for the cost of acquiring the cells for transplant (which can include the cost identifying genetically matched donors, collecting the cells, and transporting them to the transplant hospital). As a result, hospitals take substantial financial losses on these life-saving procedures, which often require a 20-to-30-day hospital stay on average, because the reimbursement rate does not come close to covering the true costs of treatment. Once implemented, the PACT Act will solve this problem.
NMDP/Be The Match looks forward to the PACT Act being quickly implemented so that no Medicare beneficiary is at risk for not getting the bone marrow, peripheral blood stem cell or cord blood transplant he or she needs to survive.
