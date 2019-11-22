MOORESBURG — Jerry Wilson Jones, age 47, of Mooresburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at his home following an extended illness.
He was the son of Margaret Holland Coleman and the late Jerry Wayne Jones.
He was a member of Rockhouse Freewill Baptist Church and was saved at an early age.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Burgess and Wilson Holland, and Lena and Charlie Jones; and several aunts and uncles.
Jerry was a hard worker and he enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing the guitar, and a good joke. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving mother, Margaret Coleman; daughters, Jacinda May Jones, and Mahala Jean Jones; and a host of extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The graveside service will follow in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens with Rev. Robert White officiating.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
