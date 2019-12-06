KYLES FORD — David Marshall Johnson, age 40, of Kyles Ford, gained his heavenly wings Wednesday, November 27, 2019.
He was saved at a young age and was a member of Davis Chapel Church. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Reno Drinnon, Margie Sellers and Marshal and Grace Johnson; uncles, Curtis Johnson and Junior Drinnon; aunt, Margaret Johnson; and cousins, Brian Maxwell and Starla Dalton, whom he thought of as his little sister.
He is survived by his sons, Bryson Johnson, of Sneedville, and Chandler Johnson, of Kyles Ford; parents, Jessie and Reeda Johnson, of Kyles Ford;
brothers, Bobby and Larry Johnson, both of Kyles Ford, and Tomothy Anderson, of Rogersville; a very special sister-in-law, Renea Johnson; nieces whom he loved dearly, Haven and Palyn Johnson; his favorite aunt, Misty Star Lynch; other aunts and cousins; and special friends, Ralph, Gert and Hubert Brewer and (Arg) Stewart.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Davis Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Seal officiating.
Special music was provided by Kathy Nichols, Gert Brewer and Jackie Minor.
Interment followed in Davis Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Jerry Anderson, Jim Anderson, Sam Anderson, Venice Collins, Hubert Brewer, Noel Worrell and Austin Dalton.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Bobby Johnson and Larry Johnson.
The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. on Sunday at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home in Sneedville was in charge of arrangements.
