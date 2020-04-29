Church Hill Police ask for help locating suspect in Church Hill Inn stabbing

The Church Hill Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 29-year-old Daniel Lee Powell, who is the suspect in a Tuesday evening stabbing at the Church Hill Inn.
According to a CHPD press release, police responded to a reported stabbing at Church Hill Inn at approximately 5:30 p.m. on April 28.
“Officers located the victim, John Begley, 29, in room 113,” read the press release. “The subject was believed to be stabbed multiple times. Begley was transported to Holston Valley with non-life-threatening injuries.”
The suspect, Powell, was last seen in a dark colored sedan with Georgia plates. He is being charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.
He has active warrants in both Kingsport and Knox County and is a confirmed member of the “Vice Lords” street gang.
The stabbing reportedly happened during an argument over money between Begley and Powell on Tuesday evening, during which Powell stabbed Begley multiple times.
“They are acquaintances, and they had spent some time together, hung out together, leading up to this,” Mosley said in published reports. “I would consider him (Powell) dangerous, and if you look back on his rap sheet he has a history of violence.”
Powell may be in the Kingsport/Sullivan County area, but CHPD warns not to approach him.
CHPD are asking anyone with any information to reach out to them at (423)-357-3487 or (423)-357-7181. You can also email chpdtips@churchhilltn.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.